Vidya Balan unveils the first look of her debut short film ‘Natkhat’





Vidya Balan has turned producer with her debut short film, ‘Natkhat’. which she has co-produced alongside Ronnie Screwvala. The film is directed by Shaan Vyas. She dons a very simple look for the movie, Vidya draped a simple saree, blouse, mangalsutra and a bindi.

Sharing the poster, Vidya Balan wrote, "Ek kahaani sunoge...? Presenting the first look of my first short film as producer and also as an actor #Natkhat (sic)."

Vidya Balan announced the short film in July last year. Taking to social media, Vidya had shared a photo of the clapperboard of the film. She wrote, "I'm happy and excited to share that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor... The film is called Natkhat and has me in a new role....that of producer.... I never had plans to turn producer but the story written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas propelled me in that direction...Can't wait to share it with my world and hoping that it speaks to you like it did to me (sic)."