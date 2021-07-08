Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother Vir Chopra dies of Covid-19





Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s elder brother and producer Vir Chopra passed away on Monday due to Covid-19 complications.

For the past 21 days, he was admitted to a hospital in suburban Mumbai and being treated for coronavirus.

Late Vir Chopra contracted the deadly virus when he had traveled to the Maldives amidst the pandemic.A source informs, “There is not much clarity but it seems that Chopra contracted coronavirus when he was in the Maldives. After spending a couple of days, he was rushed to Mumbai and was admitted in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital. He was being monitored continuously for three weeks but succumbed to the virus due to health complications.”

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's wife and film critic Anupama Chopra remembered Vir Chopra. She called Vir Chopra as the "better version" of her husband. The two brothers look very similar. "Vinod always said that Vir was his better version - nice to a fault (no ma-behen gaalis), highly educated (PhD from London School of Economics) and measured instead of volatile," she wrote.

Anupama Chopra also recalled how people got confused at their wedding, thinking Vir to be Vidhu and congratulated him. She wrote: "They looked so alike that when VC and I first got married, people would congratulate Vir. Forever now, his memory remains our blessing."

Anupama also shared picture of the two brothers taken at the premiere of ‘3 Idiots’. "Photo taken at the premiere of '3 Idiots'," she added.

Many social media users condoled Vir Chopra's death. Filmmaker Homi Adajania's wife, fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, mourned Vir Chopra's death. "So sorry for your loss," she wrote.

Vir Chopra is survived by his wife and sound designer Namita Nayak Chopra and actor Abhay Chopra aka Vicky Chopra.