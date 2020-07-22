Vidhu Vinod Chopra drove me close to suicide, alleges Chetan Bhagat





Noted writer Chetan Bhagat made a big allegation against filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. In an exchange to words with Vidhu Vinod Chpra’s wife and film journalist Anupama Chopra, Chetan wrote that her husband almost drove him close to suicide.

The twitter war all started when Chetan Bhagat tweeted that Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie 'Dil Bechara' is releasing soon and film critics should not write 'rubbish'.

Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching.

Anupama Chopra replied to his tweet, Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does!

Chetan replied to her writing: Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?

Vidhu Vinod Chopra produced Aamir Khan starrer '3 Idiots' which was based on Chetan Bhagat's bestseller 'Five Point Someone'. It was a blockbuster hit at the Box Office back in 2009.