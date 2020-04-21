Vicky Kaushal’s complex sealed after 11-yr-old tests Covid-19 positive





Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao’s housing complex Oberoi Springs complex has been partially sealed by BMC after a 11-year-old tested positive for coronavirus. The complex is also a residence of Ahmed Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Prabhudeva, Sapna Mukerji, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rajkummar Rao- Patralekhaa, Rahul Dev- Mugdha Godse and many others.

The girl is a daughter of a doctor residing in the C-wing.

According to the reports in Spotboye, the C-wing has been totally sealed while the other A and B-wings have been partially sealed.

'Fashion' actor Arjan Bajwa confirmed the news to Spotboye, "We are avoiding to go even till the lift. The rest of the wings- A and B- have also gone under strict quarantine." BMC has sanitized the whole complex and the residents are now taking extra safety measures to restrict the spread of the infection.

Earlier, actor Ankita Lokhande and Shivin Narang's building in Malad had been sealed after a neighbour has been tested COVID-19 positive. Actors Sonalika Joshi and Tanmay Vekaria's building in kandivali have also been sealed by the BMC. 'ABCD 2' actress Seema Pandey (Madhuvan in Andheri) and Aahana Kumra (Dheeraj Gaurav Heights in Andheri) are also sealed after coronavirus cases.