Vicky Kaushal visits Katrina Kaif, couple spend 5 hrs together

Rumoured lovebirds of Bollywood Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are together and going strong. The couple might be in denial mode but their the ‘Uri’ actor often pays a visit to his ladylove. Picture shared by ETimes showed Vicky Kaushal arrived at Kat’s house around 3:30 pm and after spending five hours together.

Vicky’s car was spotted leaving Kat’s building around 8:30 pm in the evening. However, Anil Kapoor’s son and actor spilled the beans about the couple’s relationship. He opened up, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for it?”

On Vicky's birthday, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor posted a throwback picture of Vicky on Instagram and wrote, "Happiest birthday, Vicky Kaushal. May you always be smiling."

Gossip mills also churned that Katrina Kaif is not happy with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vicky Kaushal performing intimate scenes with his co-stars. And as per report, they are planning to make their relationship official.

The duo hardly seen together in public and always tries to keep their relationship under wrap. However, the ‘Uri’ actor’s father is also not keen to see his son making the move with the ‘Fitoor’ actress at this point of his career.

It is learnt that Katrina Kaif is unhappy with Vicky doing passionate love making scenes in ‘Manmarziyan’ and ‘Love Per Square Foot’, Katrina has warned Vicky to 'steer clear of such scenes in the future.'

Recently, addressing the dating rumours in an interview, Vicky said, "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie," news agency IANS quoted the actor as saying.

The ‘Uri’ actor added, "There is no story at all."

The actor might be tight-lipped about his brewing romance with Katrina Kaif but reports and pictures talked about their brewing romance.

Another report claimed that Vicky is quite serious about Katrina and he is willing to express his feelings for the actress.