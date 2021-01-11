Vicky Kaushal unveils ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ poster





On the second anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’, Vicky Kaushal is ecstatic to unveil the two posters of his upcoming sci-fic, titled,‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’.

The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Vicky Kaushal shared the poster on Instagram and captioned it, “Overwhelmed and ecstatic! On the 2nd anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’ , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @adityadharfilms #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @soniyeah22 .”

In ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, Vicky will enact the role of the warrior Ashwatthama, who played a vital role in the war between Pandavas and Kauravas in Mahabharata.

The first look, unveiled by Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP, shows an innovative setting and Vicky Kaushal as Ashwatthama holding a lightning sword.

“Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making. From the team that brought to you URI The Surgical Strike, presenting @vickykaushal09 in and as #TheImmortalAshwatthama,” RSVP captioned the poster.

“Ashwatthama is Aditya’s dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences. It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team,” Vicky said.

Writer and director Aditya Dhar said in a statement,“We are working hard to create a visual spectacle that audiences across India would have never seen before. I promise this would not just be a film, but an experience. More than the pressure, I am taking this film as a responsibility of telling this epic story, in the way it is meant to be told. I hope audiences shower the same love to Ashwatthama as they did to URI”.