Vicky Kaushal to romance Manushi Chhillar in YRF’s comedy





Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has bagged yet another project. She has been signed opposite Vicky Kaushal in Yash Raj Films comedy flick.

A trade source reveals, “Manushi has definitely been signed on opposite Vicky in the YRF comedy. This project is part of YRF Project 50 and we expect the announcement to happen soon. Manushi is definitely the debutant to keep an eye on because she has bagged two very big films – Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Vicky's next with YRF. She is being groomed by Aditya Chopra for a while now and has showed immense potential. Manushi landed the two films completely on her own merit.”

Vicky and Manushi will be a fresh Bollywood jodi to look out for. The source explains, “Vicky and Manushi are definitely a super fun pairing. They are young, good looking, and thus, definitely a refreshing pair. It's a good casting choice as they will bring something new to the table. Both of them are set to meet for the first time at YRF where Vicky has already started prepping for the film.” While Vicky has a few other films lined up, Manushi, who made India proud by winning the Miss World title in 2017, has already shot portions for her big ticket debut venture.

Yash Raj banner started by late Yash Chopra completes 50 years in 2020 and Vicky-Manushi’s project has been a part of YRF’s project 50.

The Vicky-Manushi starrer is "part of YRF's Project 50 that is aiming to celebrate 50 years of Yash Raj Films. The official announcement of this film and the casting is set to happen on September 27th, when Aditya Chopra unveils the entire slate of the studio", the trade source noted.

“Adi is handpicking the projects that makes the cut for YRF Project 50 and he is very bullish on the Vicky-Manushi film. He is confident their pairing is going to work its magic on screen," added the source.

YRF's 50th year celebrations start in 2020 and will pass through 2021. On September 27, Aditya Chopra will also reveal the glorous 50 blueprint of YRF.