Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on dating Katrina Kaif





For quite sometime, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s dating rumour has been doing the round on net but neither Kaushal nor Katrina till date expressed their feelings for one another in public. They are on denial mode. However, their latest outings together sparked their dating rumour.

Recently addressing the rumours in an interview, reports news agency IANS. "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie," news agency IANS quoted the actor as saying.

The ‘Uri’ actor added, "There is no story at all."

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky’s dating rumour first sparked off when they were snapped together in last year’s Diwali party. Sometime back, on celebrity talk show 'Koffee with Karan season 6', when host Karan Johar said the actor that Katrina would love to work with him and that she thinks that they would look good together. To which the highly excited actor responded, "I was surprised she knows about my existence."

Again the couple was spotted together at their mutual friend’s party. Only a handful of guests were invited and among them were Vicky and Katrina.

The ‘Uri’ actor and Katrina arrived in their respective cars and were not photographed together. The ‘Bharat’ actress was clicked inside her car, wearing a white crop top with hair open and sans make-up. While Vicky chose to wera a black and orange jumpsuit.

They were earlier spotted at good friend Aarti Shetty’s house also. The two actors came in their respective cars but it definitely added fuel to their dating rumour.

The actor might be tight-lipped about his brewing romance with Katrina Kaif but reports and pictures talked about their brewing romance.

Another report claimed that Vicky is quite serious about Katrina and he is willing to express his feelings for the actress.