Vicky Kaushal shares video of 11-yr-old return home after beating Covid-19





Along with neighbours, Vicky Kaushal also welcomed the 11-year-old returning home from hospital after defeating coronavirus. The ‘Uri’ actor gathered at the complex along with other residents to welcome the brave girl. Vicky called the 11-year-old ‘little warrior’.

The ‘Raazi’ actor shared a video on his Instagram of the kid’s homecoming.

“Like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back Home! #WelcomeBackChamp,” he captioned the video.

According to reports, the 11-year-old girl is a daughter of a doctor residing in the C-wing of Oberoi Springs. The complex has been partially sealed by BMC after the girl has been tested positive for coronavirus. The complex is also a residence of Ahmed Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Prabhudeva, Sapna Mukerji, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rajkummar Rao- Patralekhaa, Rahul Dev- Mugdha Godse and many others.

'Fashion' actor Arjan Bajwa confirmed the news to Spotboye, "We are avoiding to go even till the lift. The rest of the wings- A and B- have also gone under strict quarantine." BMC has sanitized the whole complex and the residents are now taking extra safety measures to restrict the spread of the infection.