Vicky Kaushal shares new look as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw





Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal remembers Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary by sharing a new picture of his from the film. "Remembering one of India's finest - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. This journey is going to be very special!", Vicky captioned the photo.

The new look shows Vicky Kaushal sitting with uniform on.

While releasing the first look in June last year, Vicky wrote on Instagram, "I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala".

This is Vicky’s second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after 2008 film ‘Raazi’.

Meghna Gulzar, who is currently busy with Deepika Padukoen starrer ‘Chhapaak’ told Mumbai Mirror that it was during the shooting of ‘Raazi’ that she shared the story of Sam Manekshaw with Vicky Kaushal.