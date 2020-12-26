Vicky Kaushal celebrates Christmas with rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif





Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to be dating each other but the couple never expressed their feeling for one another in public. Katrina has hosted Christmas party at her residence and she played the perfect host for Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and a few more.

The ‘Uri-The surgical Strike’ actor was spotted leaving Katrina’s residence after the bash. He donned blue shirt and white mask and was accompanied by his brother Sunny Kaushal. Sidharth Malhotra walked out of the actress’s residence after the party clad in a red sweatshirt paired with black jeans.

Filmmaker Karan Johar too was seen heading back to his home after the celebration. He is seen sporting a denim jacket with a mask in his car. Neha Dhupia and Angad posed for the paparazzi. Katrina's close friends, Mini Mathur and her filmmaker husband Kabir Khan and Yasmin Karachiwala also attended the party.

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter were also spotted leaving Katrina Kaif’s party.

Vicky Kaushal once commented on his rumoured relationship with Katrina, he said, “There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling,” he had said. “I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things.”

Here's a close look at the guests-




















