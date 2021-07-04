Vicky Kaushal brings home a swanky car worth Rs 2 crore





Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has gifted himself a swanky car worth Rs 2 crore. He brought home a classy black Land Rover Range Rover car.

The ‘Uri’ actor gave a glimpse of his new car by sharing a photo in which he is standing next to it with a wide smile on his face. “Welcome Home buddy! Thank you Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for an amazing experience. @landrover.navnit motors @landrover_in,” he captioned the post.

Soon after he shared the post, Vicky Kaushal’s fans and friends congratulated for his new car. His friend and ‘Uri’ director, Aditya Dhar took to the comments section and wrote, “Shotgun!! Congratulations mere Bhai!! Aise he Mehnat aur Tarakki karo!!” Sophie Choudry commented, “So awesome!!! Mubarak,” while Sayani Gupta wrote, “Stunner.” Nimrat Kaur also dropped fire emojis in the comments.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has promising projects under his arms. The film includes 'The Immortal Ashwathama', 'Sardar Udham Singh' and a biopic on Sam Manekshaw in the pipeline.

The ‘Immortal Ashwathama' is a superhero action flick set in modern times. “We will begin shooting in Europe, primarily the UK, and then head to Iceland. The final schedule will be in Mumbai. The plan may change depending on the Covid-19 crisis in these countries,” Dhar said in a statement.