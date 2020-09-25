‘Vicky Donor’ actor Bhupesh Pandya dies of lung cancer





Actor Bhupesh Pandey, who was battling lung cancer for quite sometime passed away on Wednesday. He was an alumni of The National School of Drama.

NSD paid tribute to the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor, “The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya’s (alumnus NSD 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The NSD family pays a heartfelt tribute. God bless the departed soul.”

Bollywood celebs like Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and others expressed their heartfelt condolence.

“May God rest Bhupesh Pandya’s soul,” Manoj wrote in Hindi, while Gajraj responded to the NSD’s tweet with folded-hands emojis. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra posted sad face emojis in a tweet.

When he was undergoing treatment, he needs 25 lakh for treatment.

Bollywood came together and raise fund for Bhupesh’s treatment.

"Request all of you to step forward help out colleague actor Bhupesh, a NSD graduate," Manoj Bajpayee tweeted.

Production house Sikhya Entertainment has offered Rs 2 lakh while Gajraj Rao donated Rs 25,000.

Rajesh Tailang also sought monetary help for the actor

"Our dear friend, a fantastic actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya is fighting a hard battle with cancer. He needs our support urgently, Please click this and do your bit," read Rajesh's tweet.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Achin Jain wrote, "Bhupesh ji who worked with us in our upcoming film, 'Pagglait' is fighting a massive battle with lung cancer. It's a tough time that everyone is going through but your little support can allow him to fight this battle more strongly."

“The family has done all it can to collect the total amount required for the treatment but Rs.2,500,000 or $33,964.84 and more is required to pay for all the medical expenses. Bhupesh is a doting husband and a loving father of two young kids. Bhupesh is a talented actor and teacher, a national scholar from the prestigious National School of Drama, New Delhi and has worked in many movies, plays, and TV serials,” the description on Ketto says.

About her husband’s diagnosis, Bhupesh’s wife Chhaya Pandya told Times of India, “Unfortunately, this is true, and my husband is suffering from stage IV cancer. He has undergone supportive care, palliative chemotherapy and palliative RT at Apollo Hospital of Ahmedabad.” Chhaya, a school teacher, lost her job in the pandemic induced lockdown.

About her husband’s diagnosis, Bhupesh’s wife Chhaya Pandya told Times of India, “Unfortunately, this is true, and my husband is suffering from stage IV cancer. He has undergone supportive care, palliative chemotherapy and palliative RT at Apollo Hospital of Ahmedabad.” Bhupesh has worked in popular films including Vicky Donor and Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi.



May his soul rest in peace!