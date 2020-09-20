‘Vicky Donor' actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya diagnosed with lung cancer





Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya of ‘Vicky Donor’ fame fights lung cancer. He is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Gujarat and needs 25 lakh for treatment.

Bollywood came together and raise fund for Bhupesh’s treatment.

"Request all of you to step forward help out colleague actor Bhupesh, a NSD graduate," Manoj Bajpayee tweeted.

Production house Sikhya Entertainment has offered Rs 2 lakh while Gajraj Rao donated Rs 25,000.

and Rajesh Tailang also sought monetary help for Bhupesh on their respective Twitter accounts.

"Our dear friend, a fantastic actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya is fighting a hard battle with cancer. He needs our support urgently, Please click this and do your bit," read Rajesh's tweet.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Achin Jain wrote, "Bhupesh ji who worked with us in our upcoming film, 'Pagglait' is fighting a massive battle with lung cancer. It's a tough time that everyone is going through but your little support can allow him to fight this battle more strongly."

“The family has done all it can to collect the total amount required for the treatment but Rs.2,500,000 or $33,964.84 and more is required to pay for all the medical expenses. Bhupesh is a doting husband and a loving father of two young kids. Bhupesh is a talented actor and teacher, a national scholar from the prestigious National School of Drama, New Delhi and has worked in many movies, plays, and TV serials,” the description on Ketto says.

About her husband’s diagnosis, Bhupesh’s wife Chhaya Pandya told Times of India, “Unfortunately, this is true, and my husband is suffering from stage IV cancer. He has undergone supportive care, palliative chemotherapy and palliative RT at Apollo Hospital of Ahmedabad.” Chhaya, a school teacher, lost her job in the pandemic induced lockdown.