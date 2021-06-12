Vicky and Katrina are together, confirms Harshavardhan Kapoor





There is a buzz in the industry and among fans that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating but the couple is not ready to divulge their relationship at the moment. While the couple is willing to keep their love affair under wrap, Anil Kapoor’s actor son Harshvardhan bursts a bomb by commenting that Vicky and Katrina are together.

Harshvardhan Kapoor made his appearance at Zoom’s ‘By Invite Only Season 2,’ where he made the startling revelation about Katrina and Vicky’s relationship. The actor made this expose in a fun game segment called ‘Quickie,’ when the host asked him to name an “Industry relationship rumour that he believes is true or just a PR movie”

Kapoor quipped, “Vicky and Katrina are together, it’s true,” and soon after made a comment “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be seeing each other but both being a private person, they are not ready to make it public. Lately, the ‘Uri’ actor was seen leaving the actress’s house after spending quality time together.

On Vicky's birthday, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor posted a throwback picture of Vicky on Instagram and wrote, "Happiest birthday, Vicky Kaushal. May you always be smiling."

Recently, addressing the dating rumours in an interview, Vicky said, "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie," news agency IANS quoted the actor as saying.

The ‘Uri’ actor added, "There is no story at all."

The actor might be tight-lipped about his brewing romance with Katrina Kaif but reports and pictures talked about their brewing romance.

Another report claimed that Vicky is quite serious about Katrina and he is willing to express his feelings for the actress.