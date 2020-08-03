Viaan-Samisha celebrates first Rakshabandhan, Shilpa shares picture





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s kids, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha celebrated first Rakshabandhan today and the proud mother shared picture of the Rakshabandhan celebration. The picture is too cute to handle and it sowed Viaan holding Samisha’s hand. Samisha seems to be wearing white lehenga, choli.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan. They say, ‘our siblings are our first best friends’, right here is the beginning of a ‘forever’ kinda friendship. Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true,making today extra special. I’m glad that they will always have each other to fall back on... someone to love unconditionally, talk to , crib about, yet be fiercely protective. Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they’re around you, don’t forget to give them a tight hug!Happy Raksha Bandhan to my instafam.”

Shipa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child via surrogacy on February 15 and on February 25, the couple announced to the world that they were blessed with a daughter. The ecstatic parents named their child, Samisha.

Shilpa, 44, announced the arrival of their second child with a heartfelt post of the little one holding fingers, she wrote, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house."

Shilpa's post also explained the meaning of Samisha: "Sa in Sanskrit is 'to have', and Misha in Russian stands for 'someone like God'. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings. Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."