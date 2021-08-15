Veteran singer and wife of composer Khayyam, Jagjit Kaur dies at 93





Veteran singer and wife of noted composer late Khayyam, Jagjit Kaur passed away on Sunday following age-related illness. She was 93.

"According to the late artist's spokesperson, Jagjit Kaur, wife of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, breathed her last around 6 am at her residence in Mumbai," stated the ANI report.

Pritam Sharma, spokesperson of the Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust said that the singer breathed her last around 6 am at her residence in Juhu.

“The last rites will be performed with limited attendance today at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle, here,” Sharma said.

Jagjit Kaur started her musical journey in the '50s. She also sang tracks for films like Posti and Dil-e-Nadan. She got married to Khayyam in 1954. She landed her voice in the Khayyam-composed memorable soundtracks of Umrao Jaan in 1981. She was best known for her hit tracks like Dekh Lo Aaj Humko from Bazaar and Pehle To Aankh Milana from the film Shola Aur Shabnam.

Khayyam died in a Mumbai hospital in August 2019 at the age of 92. The legendary music composer died following lung ailment at Sujay Hospital in Juhu.

May her soul rest in peace!