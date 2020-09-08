Veteran actor Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke, currently in ICU





Veteran actress Surekha Sikri suffered brain stroke and was rushed to Juhu's Criticare Hospital. She is currently in the ICU. Her nurse said that Surekhaji's financial condition is not too good. "I couldn't get her admitted to any other hospital because of high fees. We do not have that kind of money," she had said.

The nurse first appealed to the film fraternity for financial help but after few minutes, she has informed that they have managed to arrange some funds. She said, "We are okay now, we took money from Surekhaji's fixed deposit. We don't need help now."

The nurse told Navbharat Times that Surekha had the stroke at around 11 in the morning, while drinking a glass of juice. “I rushed her to the hospital and she is currently being treated. I couldn’t get her admitted to any other hospital because of high fees. We do not have that kind of money,” she said, urging the film industry to come to provide financial aid.

It may be recalled that Surekha Sikri suffered a paralytic stroke in 2018, she then said, “This is a real disability for an actor. You can’t use your hand, foot, and your body the way you want to because it is not following your commands. This is really very frustrating for an actor. Body language and movement is a great deal for me. People get scared and maybe they can’t trust me with any role whether I will be able to do them or not.” Seems, work indeed dried up for her in the past 18-20 months.

We pray for her speedy recovery!