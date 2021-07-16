Veteran actor Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest





Veteran actor Surekha Sikri passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 75. The National award winning actress was unwell for a long time and had suffered two brain strokes in 2020 and 2018. Actor’s manager confirmed the news of her demise. “Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram.”

“I had a brain stroke ten months ago and I have been recovering since then. I fell down and hit my head in the bathroom while shooting in Mahabaleshwar. I have not been able to work due to my illness. The doctors say that I will be alright soon,” Surekha had said after her stroke in 2018.

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Surekha Sikri graduated from National School of Drama (NSD) in 1971. She also won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989. She married Hemant Rege and they have a son together, Rahul Sikri.

The ‘Badhaai Ho’ actress has done several TV shows and movies. She received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, including Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

Celebrities from TV and cine world mourned the death of Surekha Sikri. Delhi CM minister Arvind Kejriwal also offered his condolence. “Heartfelt condolences on the demise of veteran actress Surekha Sikri ji. May God bless her soul,” he wrote on Twitter.

May her soul rest in peace!