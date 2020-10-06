Veteran actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay tests Covid-19 positive, hospitalized





Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay has been tested positive for coronavirus and he was admitted to Bellevue Nursing Home in Kolkata. He has been doing unwell for the past few days and following which a Covid-19 test was carried out and it came positive.

“He is stable. He had a fever in the last few days. We wanted to admit him as a precautionary measure since he has multiple comorbidities,” said Poulami Bose, the actor’s daughter.

"Baba (father) is stable now. He is fully conscious. He is under observation due to his advancing age," Basu told PTI.



A three-member medical team is monitoring the health of Dadasaheb Phalke Award- winning actor. According to family, the legendary actor is a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Here’s wishing Soumitra Chattopadhyay a speedy recovery!