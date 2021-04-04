Veteran actor Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal dies at 88





Veteran actor Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal breathed her last on Sunday at the age of 88. She has done supporting roles in over 100 films.

Remembering the actress, actor Ronit Roy shared on Twitter, "Shashikala ji... RIP”.

Actor Jagdeep’s son Naved Jafri confirmed the news of her demise, “Our dear Shashikala Ji is no more. She was a great artist. May the almighty give the family strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss. Deepest condolences ????

#ShashiKala #RIPShashikala.”

Indian politician and businessman Praful Patel tweeted the news, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace.”

Netizens poured in heartfelt condolence, one wrote, "RIP #Shashikala Ji Bouquet Don't know why but when i heard the news that Iconic song "Tum Jiyo Hazaaron Saal" while another one said, "Sad to hear about the death of veteran actress #Shashikala, An extra to start with, graduating to a heroine & a charming character actor,a sizzling dancer & a vamp with a strong impact. Shashiji was part of some very significant cinematic memories & songs"

She starred in movies like Bimla, Junglee, Sujata, Aarti, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Anupama, Waqt, Gumrah and Khubsoorat were among others. She made special appearance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in which she played the role of Ashfaque's grandmother. She also played a pivotal role in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi as Salman Khan's grandmother starring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.