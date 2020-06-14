Veteran actor Ravi Chopra dies of cancer at 70





Veteran actor Ravi Chopra, born as Abdul Jabbar Khan breathed his last at the age of 70. Abdul Jabbar Khan aka Ravi Chopra was suffering from cancer and lived in Panchkula, Punjab. His daughter Anita confirmed the news of his demise on social media.

He starred in 1972’s film Mome Ki Gudiya with Tanuja. As per report, Ravi Chopra’s financial condition was not well. He fed himself at Gurudwara langar or prashad from the temple for his food.

He could not afford his treatment in a good hospital. After he was diagnosed with cancer in January, he also sought help from Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra, and Sonu Sood, 10 days back but did not receive any response.

Ravi Chopra claimed that he was offered as many as 10 films after Mome Ki Gudiya but he rejected all of them to return to Punjab to teach English at schools and colleges as his family was against him for working in movies. Loafer, Aaya Saavan Jhoom Ke and Jugnu, which later went to Dharmendra and were big hits was initially offered to him but he rejected.