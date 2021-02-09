Veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58





‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ actor Rajiv Kapoor, brother of Randhir Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Tuesday at his Chembur residence. He was 58. He suffered massive heart attack.

Rajiv’s sister-in-law and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to confirm the news. Sharing a photo of the late actor, Neetu wrote, “RIP ????.”

A source close to the family told indianexpress.com, “Rajiv suffered a massive heart attack this morning at his Chembur house. He was immediately taken to Inlax Hospital in Chembur. Before the doctors could start treating him, he breathed his last.”

When contacted Randhir confirmed the sad and shocking news, saying, “I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him.” He added, "I am at the hospital, waiting for his body."

Several celebrities from the Indian film fraternity mourned the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. Singer Lata Mangeshkar said she is deeply saddened to know about the demise of Raj Kapoor’s youngest son. She wrote on Twitter, “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana. (I just got to know that Raj Kapoor’s youngest son and talented actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away. I am very sad. May his soul rest in peace.)”

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om Shanti????????.”

Sunny Deol shared on Twitter, “Shocked to hear about #RajivKapoor ‘s passing. Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family.”

TV anchor-director Naved Jafri shared how Rajiv Kapoor was ‘a pure heart’. He tweeted, “He was a pure heart and a very nice human being. May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family #rajivkapoor #riprajivkapoor.”

Actor Tusshar Kapoor posted on Twitter, “Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace.”

Lovingly called as Chimpu, he gained popularity with his father Raj Kapoor's last directorial Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). he starred in movies like include Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). Rajiv later sipped acting and moved to film direction and production.

May his soul rest in peace!