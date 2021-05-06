Veteran actor Meenakshi Seshadri dismisses death rumour





Veteran actor Meenakshi Seshardri quashes off death rumour by sharing a fit and fine picture of her dressed in a red outfit and practising a dance mudra in her plush green lawns. The actress shared the picture from Texas where she is leading a happy married life with her husband and children.

The rumour claimed that Meenakshi Seshadhi lost her life to Covid-19.

After tying the knot with investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995, the ‘Hero’ actor bade good-bye to acting to concentrate on her family life.

Seshadri made her Bollywood debut in 1983 with the film Painter Babu.

She became a popular name after featuring in the 1983 movie Hero opposite Jackie Shroff. Later, Meenakshi Sheshadri starred in many blockbuster movies like Meri Jung, Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini, and others.

Currently, she runs a dance school in Texas and teaches Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi.

The couple has a son and a daughter.

Time and again, celebrities have fallen prey to internet death hoaxes. Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Mumtaz, Jaya Bhattacharya were among others whom the internet 'killed' in the past and recently singer Lucky Ali fell into the prey.