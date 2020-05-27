Veteran actor Kiran Kumar tests negative for coronavirus





Veteran actor Kiran Kumar has been tested negative for Covid-19 but his family is still in isolation. Kiran Kumar was asymptomatic and was under home quarantine. He was diagnosed with coronavirus after he went to hospital for routine check-up. The actor informed that his third test has come negative.

“My family is still following strict home isolation. I was totally asymptomatic and apart from the boredom that accompanies isolation had no other complaints. I am continuing to take this forced time out as an opportunity to introspect and focus on life’s smaller pleasures,” Kumar said in a statement.

Kiran Kumar thanked the doctors and support staff at the hospital for their service. “The amazing doctors at Hinduja Khar and Lilavati armed us with enough information to ensure panic would not set in. We informed the BMC of my status and amped up everyone’s vitamin intake...

“For being by our side in these challenging times, I’d like to say a loud and resonating thank you to all our support staff,” he added.

Few days ago, Kiran Kumar informed that he has been tested positive for the virus, "I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the Covid-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive.

"But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There's no fever, no cough, I'm fine and have self quarantined at home," the 74-year-old actor told PTI.

Kiran Kumar said it has been ten days since the test was done and he still hasn't developed any symptoms of the virus.

"My family lives on the second floor of the building and I'm currently on the third floor. On May 26 or May 27, I am going to get my second test done. At the moment I'm absolutely fine," he added.

Kumar is the son of late yesteryear actor Jeevan.