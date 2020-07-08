Veteran actor Jagdeep passes away at 81 in Mumbai





Veteran actor Jagdeep passed away in Mumbai at the age of 81. Born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, he is best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in 1975 film Sholay.

He passed away at his residence at 8:40 pm on July 8 due to age-related issues.

PTI tweeted#Veteran actor Jagdeep dead at 81.

He has acted in over 400 movies. He is seen in movies of 70s, 80s and even 90s. His comic timings is remarkable.

He will always be remembered for making the audience laugh. He will be laid to rest today.

He is survived by his two sons, actor Jaaved Jaaferi and TV producer Naved Jafri.



May his soul rest in peace!