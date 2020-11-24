Veteran actor and Varun Badola’s father VM Badola passes away





Veteran actor, theatre artist and father of noted actor Varun Badola’s father Vishwa Mohan Badola passed away due to age related disease. He was 84.

He is survived by three children-Varun Badola, Alka Kaushal and RJ Kalindi. Varun’s wife Rajeshwari Sachdev shared the news on social media. The family is in deep shock.

After he passed away, Varun Badola took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note in remembrance of his father.

He wrote, A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made teaching a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but… follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing… well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer. I left Delhi and came to Mumbai because his name was too big in that city to counter. I protested that people judge me, they unduly favour me because I am your son. He promptly told me to go and find my own identity some place else if I thought his name was a hinderance. He told me to always operate out of my comfort zone. He made me a MAN. Not many know that he was a journalist by profession. A master on South East Asian affairs. Travelled the world twice over. He did more than 400 hundred plays for AIR. He was an actor par excellence. When he sang, time stopped. Make no mistake, THIS MAN WAS A LEGEND. But for me, he was my father. A father who was always watching and always listening. So ladies and gentlemen The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms. Mr. Vishwa Mohan Badola 1936 – 2020.

The actor’s industry friends shared their condolences on his post. Varun’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Shweta Tiwari wrote, “Pls accept my Condolences Varun..???????? May he rest in peace ????????.” While Shalien Malhotra commented, “RIP SIR…. I’m sure he’ll be respected and loved as a legend up there as well…????????????????”

VM Badola is best remembered for his roles in films like Munnabhai MBBS, Jodha Akbar, Jolly LLB 2, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Swades and Missing.

May his soul rest in peace!