Varun-Natasha, Richa-Ali Fazal wedding postponed amid coronavirus outbreak





The summer wedding of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal got postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. Both the couples are supposed to get married around April, May but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the weddings of the couple pushed ahead.

As per earlier report, Varun and Natasha planned for a destination wedding in Thailand, which later got shifted to Jodhpur and then finally to Mumbai. Now they have cancelled their wedding amid coronavirus outbreak. They might go to the initial choice of getting married in Thailand but later this year.

The source added, “The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favour of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the shaadi to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination — Thailand.”

Richa and Ali too cancelled their April wedding in Delhi.

A source told the publication, “Many of their guests were to fly in from the US and Europe for the do. Also, the couple was hoping to have their nuptials in Delhi, which is currently on a partial lockdown. So, they think it’s best to delay the wedding to later this year.”