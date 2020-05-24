Varun Dhawan’s aunt dies of Covid-19





Not only filmmaker Kunal Kohli has lost his aunt to Covid-19 but actor Varun Dhawan also lost his aunt of the dreaded novel coronavirus. The ‘Badlapur’ actor informed the same on Instagram.

"Love you maasi rip," Varun captioned an adorable picture with his maasi. He also wrote Gayatri Mantra along with the image.

Varun’a industry friends paid heartfelt condolence.

Sonam Kapoor commented: "Omg I am so sorry VD."

Malaika Arora: Our condolences.

Sonal Chauhan: So sorry for your loss Varun. May her soul rest in peace.

Swara Bhaskar: Deep Condolence.

Sophie Choudry wrote, "So sorry for your loss, Varun Dhawan. Love and prayers to the family. May her soul rest in peace (sic)."

Nushrat Bharucha replied: "So sorry Varun. Deepest condolences."

Sonakshi Sinha: Sending love and strength to you and the family Varun.

Last year on Mother’s Day, Varun wished his masi too, on social media.

"Happy Mother's Day that's me with my mom and my masi. Kyunki masi is MA jaisi," he had written.