Varun Dhawan wishes mom on birthday; Katrina, Dia, Malaika pour wishes





Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan wishes mother Karuna Dhawan, popularly known as Laali on her birthday. The actor shared two adorable pictures with his mom to wish her on her birthday. "Ma's birthday. She always puts the happiness of others before herself. Thank you for being my strength and conscience," the actor wrote in his birthday wish for his mother.

The picture was clicked at the balcony of their sea-facing apartment. The birthday girl looks simple in an oversized blue shirt while Varun looks cool in a pastel green sweatshirt and denims.

Varun's birthday post for mother received comments from industry friends. "A very happy birthday to your momma," actor Nargis Fakhri commented. "Hugs and best wishes to Lali," said Malaika Arora. Katrina Kaif said: "I love lalima." Maheep Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday Lali, tightest hugs & loads of love xo." Director Punit Malhotra wrote: "Happy Birthday Laali Bhua."

Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of heart eyes emojis, while Dia Mirza posted many red heart emojis.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Bhediya’ in the pipeline.