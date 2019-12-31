Varun Dhawan welcomes 2020 with girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Swiss Alps





Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal rang in New Year in Switzerland and the ‘Badlapur’ actor wished his fans with an adorable picture with Natasha.

“Let there be snow. Wishing everyone out there a very happy new year 2020,” Varun captioned the picture of him holding Natasha. Both were packed with thick winter garments like woolen caps, thick jackets and boots to beat the cold.

Recently, Natasha spoke about her relationship with Varun in a magazine interview. She said, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.” About rumours of a wedding, she added, “Marriage is on the cards eventually, just not right now.”

Varun had told Filmfare, “It’s (the wedding) not going to happen this year (2019). I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”

In the same interview, Varun talked about how their relationship has evolved. “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”