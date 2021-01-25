Varun Dhawan weds Natasha Dalal: Kareena, Anushka, Katrina congratulate newlyweds





Varun Dhawan gets married to childhood buddy Natasha Dalal in an intimate wedding. The wedding was held at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug. Varun took to Instagram to share the news about his marriage along with wedding picture, the actor captioned his wedding life, “Life long love just became official ??.”

Bollywood celebs and close ones of the actor congratulated the newly married.

Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter to post, "Congratulations @Varun_dvn & Natasha Red heart Wishing you both a lifetime of love & happiness. All the best."

Gurmeet Choudhary tweeted, "Shadi mubarak @Varun_dvn and #Natashadhavan ???????? you guys make an amazing pair ????????."

Director Shashank Khaitan posted a new photo of Varun and Natasha on Instagram and wrote, "Nats and VD... wish you the absolute best... as you begin this new journey as man and wife, I pray you continue to remain the best friends you were and are. Continue to create value in each others lives and stand by each other in thick and thin. Nats, dealing with VD requires immense patience and you have shown enough and more till now and I know you will continue to be his rock. VD, Nats completes you and you know that, so love her more, express more and continue to be your loving self. Loads and loads of love to the two of you. ???????????????????????? @varundvn @natashadalal88."

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram story to post, "Wishing Varun and his dulhania Natasha a very happy married life!! To a beautiful start of a lifetime of happiness, love & togetherness."

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations brother! Wish you both a world full of happiness together! ??????"

Katrina Kaif's comment on Varun Dhawan's wedding announcement post read, "Congratulations to both of u ??????."

Aditi Rao Hydari commented on Varun Dhawan's wedding announcement post, "Congratulations! To happiness and all things magic ??????????."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's comment on Varun Dhawan's wedding announcement post read, "Congratulations Varun Natasha...Welcome to marital bliss- From Saif and K."

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story to wish Varun and Natasha.

Shraddha Kapoor's comment on Varun Dhawan's wedding announcement post read, "Congratulations babdu and Nats!????????????."

Sharing Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding photo on her Instagram story, Bharti Singh wrote, "jiyo raja". Varun replied, "Bharti thank u so much."

Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram story to post, "Congratulations Natasha and Varun!!! You are a Lucky Man." Varun reposted this on his Instagram story.

Ranveer Singh's comment on Varun Dhawan's wedding announcement post read, "Wish you life long happiness and joy !!! ?????? ???? ????????."

Deepika Padukone's comment on Varun Dhawan's wedding announcement post read, "Congratulations you two! Wishing you both a lifetime of love & companionship!?? @varundvn @natashadalal88 @ranveersingh."

Anushka Sharma's comment on Varun Dhawan's wedding announcement post read, "Congratulations VD and Natasha .. wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness ??."

Shahid Kapoor's comment on Varun Dhawan's wedding announcement post read, "Many congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side.????????."

Varun Dhawan's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani took to her Instagram story to post, "Jugg Jugg Jeeyoooooo @natashadalal88 @varundvn Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love."

Neetu Kapoor, who also stars in the film, posted: "Congratulations Varun Natasha #Jugjuggjeeyo."

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: "Many congratulations dearest @Varun_dvn and #NatashaDalal -- wishing you a life time of happiness and love. You guys are looking gorgeous together -- happy married life -- stay blessed."

Preity Zinta wrote: "Congratulations and all the very best @Varun_dvn & #Natasha as you both start a new and exciting journey together. Wish you loads of love, happiness and togetherness always. Welcome to the Married Club #congratulations."

Arjun Rampal posted: "Congratulations @Varun_dvn and Mrs Natasha Dhavan. God bless both with all the happiness always. You both looked beautiful. Congratulations to the whole family. Love."

Bhumi Pednekar expressed: "Congratulations Varun Natasha. Wish you both a life full of love and happiness.

Parineeti Chopra wrote: "Congrats VD and Natasha. Now I will send laddoos and you have to eat them. Wishing you both the best life."

Angad Bedi tweeted: "God bless the bride and the groom. Welcome to our side my brother VD!! You and natasha make a beautiful Jodi. @Varun_dvn #NatashaDalal waheguru mehr kare."

Kriti Kharbanda shared on Instagram: "Congratulations you two. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, laughter and togetherness. Nazarnaalage."

Vivek Oberoi expressed: "Many many congratulations on one of the most special events of your life Varun and Natasha. Wish you a happy and blissful married life! May you celebrate your love for each other always!"