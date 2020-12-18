Varun Dhawan wants to be in a live-in relationship with Natasha Dalal





Varun Dhawan and his childhood buddy Natash Dalal are going strong and the ‘Mein Tera Hero’ actor said that he wanted to be in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend before getting hitched.

Varun and Natasha were dating since they were in school. Talking about getting married to her, the ‘Badlapur’ actor said, “See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long... I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, ‘This is good.’”

Varun also revealed that he and Natasha desired to be in a live-in relationship but his family wants them to get married. “Natasha and her parents have been pretty chill in that sense but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship but my parents wanted us... Because I have my own place now”.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show ‘What Women Want’, Varun opened up about his love story with Natasha. “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends,” he said.

He recalled his school romance, Varun Dhawan quipped, “I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he said.