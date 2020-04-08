Varun Dhawan vows to provide meals to the poor, doctors and medical staff





The entire world is going through tough phase and our Bollywood celebrities are doing every bit to support the needy. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan committed to provide meals for the poor, homeless, jobless and to the frontline doctors and medical staff.

The ‘Badlapur’ actor has made this special announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

“With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week Eve committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I have committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals,” he wrote in his note. “All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It’s a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can,” he added.

“This is a long battle and we have to fight it together. Finding solutions is the only way forward @ratantata #tatatrust,” he captioned the post. Varun’s fans applauded his decision. “So proud of you,” wrote one. “That’s nice of you,” wrote another.

Varun had earlier pledged to contribute Rs 30 lakh to PM-Cares Fund to help the battle against Covid-19. “I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain,” he wrote in a tweet.