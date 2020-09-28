Varun Dhawan undergoes Covid-19 test, shares video

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Monday, 28th September 2020,00:09


Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan gets Covid-19 test done before resuming work. The ‘Badlapur’ actor shared a picture with a medical professional, who will conduct his test. He donned a white tee and sports face mask.

Sharing the video of the Covid-19 test, he wrote: “ Returning to work. With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori. Swipe to see my test(it always stings) thank you to all the medical personnel.”

On the professional front, he has ‘Coolie No 1’ remake with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Takht', 'Mr Lele' and 'Rannbhoomi' in his kitty.

On the personal front, Varun Dhawan’s marriage with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal pushed ahead due to COVID-19.


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media