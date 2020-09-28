Varun Dhawan undergoes Covid-19 test, shares video





Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan gets Covid-19 test done before resuming work. The ‘Badlapur’ actor shared a picture with a medical professional, who will conduct his test. He donned a white tee and sports face mask.

Sharing the video of the Covid-19 test, he wrote: “ Returning to work. With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori. Swipe to see my test(it always stings) thank you to all the medical personnel.”

On the professional front, he has ‘Coolie No 1’ remake with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Takht', 'Mr Lele' and 'Rannbhoomi' in his kitty.

On the personal front, Varun Dhawan’s marriage with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal pushed ahead due to COVID-19.