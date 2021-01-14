Varun Dhawan to wed Natasha Dalal on Jan 24, uncle Anil Dhawan clueless





For quite sometime, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding rumour is doing the round on net and now news is floating that the couple will enter into wedlock on January 24 in Albaugh and the wedding festivities will start from January 22 and end on January 25.

"I just received an e-invite & I am happy that finally, it's happening. You might see many b-towners heading to Alibaug to attend Davi Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan's Wedding. It's going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities," a source was quoted as saying by the entertainment website

However, Varun Dhawan’s uncle and actor Anil Dhawan is totally clueless about the media report of Varun’s wedding.

Laughing off at the rumours, he told Bombay Times, "Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (laughs!)?” He further added, "These stories have been floating around since a long time. Last year, there was buzz that they would be getting married in May. Whatever it is, as a family, we want him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you have got to do in time. There is no point prolonging it.”

Lately, the ‘Badlapur’ actor opened up about his marriage plans with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The actor quipped that he will tie the knot with Natasha very soon. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the plan pushed behind.

He said, "Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

Natasha and Varun have known each other from school life and for the actor it was a love at first sight moment in his life. On Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun spoke at length about how he fell for Natasha. “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends,” he had said.

“I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he had added.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in ‘Coolie No 1’ alongside Sara Ali Khan, helmed by his father David Dhawan.