Varun Dhawan shares pool pic with ladylove Natasha Dalal





Varun Dhawan shared lovey-dovey pool image with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Varun’s captioned the post, “No I won’t be afraid just as long as you Stand by me…” Soon after, Karisma Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Tahira Kashyap and others showered immense love on the photo. Fans also showered love on the picture.

This picture has got some 7 lakhs and 47K likes followed by 6K plus comments. The picture has the ‘Badlapur’ actor wore orange track suit and pulling off his new look i.e, a cute hair bun and heavy stubble while the love of his life Natasha Dalal is looking her best in grey one-piece gown near the poolside.

The couple, who is going strong for a long time planned for a summer wedding but it got postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

As per earlier report, Varun and Natasha planned for a destination wedding in Thailand, which later got shifted to Jodhpur and then finally to Mumbai. Now they have cancelled their wedding amid coronavirus outbreak. They might go to the initial choice of getting married in Thailand but later this year.

The source added, “The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favour of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the shaadi to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination — Thailand.”

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan helmed by his father David Dhawan.