Varun Dhawan shares pic with wife Natasha on Women's Day





On the occasion of Women’s Day, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media account to wish every women and women of his family.

The ‘Badlapur’ actor shared series of photos to wish the women present in his life. it comprises pictures with his wife Natasha Dalal, his mother Karuna and his sister-in-law and cute little niece. He captioned the post, “Happy women's day. Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari. It's great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special but the real job will be done when we actually make our country safe for women because each woman is someone's wife, mother or sister."

Varun Dhawan married his childhood friend and love Natasha Dalal on January 24th in Alibaug. He captioned his wedding photo, “Life long love just became official.”

In an interview, Varun Dhawan expressed his love story with Natasha, “As far as living the life I’ve lived, honestly, when I was a teenager, I did things teenagers do, when I was in my 20s, I did things 20-year-olds do… I first saw Natasha on the basketball court in school — she was in the yellow house and I was in red. And it did come into my mind that I’ll marry this girl one day…,” he added.