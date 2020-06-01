Varun Dhawan rings in two-year-old niece’s birthday
Varun Dhawan’s niece Niara turned two on Saturday and the doting chachu helped Niara to cut her cake. Daughter of Rohit Dhawan and granddaughter of filmmaker David Dhawan, Niara is too cute and she is seen pampering Varun. Two pictures of the cutie and Varun was shared on social media. One varun smiles as Niara pampers him while the second picture showed Varun helping Niara to cue her cake.Within a few minutes, the post garnered more than 2.4 lakh ‘. Varun’s friend Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post, “Jigar ka tukda.” Dia Mirza wished the baby girl, “Happy birthday to the little one.” Sophie Choudry also wished her saying, “Cutie pie!!! Happy happy bday. A fan called the actor, “Cutest chachu”, another commented, “Soooo Damn Cuteeee!”