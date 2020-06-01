Varun Dhawan rings in two-year-old niece’s birthday





Varun Dhawan’s niece Niara turned two on Saturday and the doting chachu helped Niara to cut her cake. Daughter of Rohit Dhawan and granddaughter of filmmaker David Dhawan, Niara is too cute and she is seen pampering Varun. Two pictures of the cutie and Varun was shared on social media. One varun smiles as Niara pampers him while the second picture showed Varun helping Niara to cue her cake.