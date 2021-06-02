Varun Dhawan rings in niece Niyara’s birthday with family





Varun Dhawan celebrated his niece Niyara’s birthday with family at home. The actor shared few lovely images from the birthday celebration. The little munchkin cut jungle-themed birthday cake. Niyara’s father Rohit Dhawan is seen feeding the birthday girl with cake.

The picture shared by Varun also showed Varun and Rohit’s mother Laali Dhawan, father David Dhawan and Niyara’s mother Jaanvi Dhawan.

Sharing the cute snaps, Varun Dhawan captioned the post, “Ghar.” While one fan wrote, “Omg this melted my heart,” another fan commented, “Lemme guess Natasha clicking pics?” "Soo adorable," wrote one. However, Varun's wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal was not seen in the photos.