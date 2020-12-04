Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Raj Mehta test COVID 19 positive





‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ shoot came to a halt after the star cast of the film Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and director Raj Mehta tested positive for coronavirus. The shooting was undergoing in Chandigarh.

Despite taking all the precautionary measures, Covid-19 did not spare the film star cast of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' also. Before the shooting commenced, Neetu Kapoor shared pictures and videos of her undergoing Covid-19 tests on her social media handle.

Neetu also shared a picture from the set in which all the crew members were seen dressed in PPE kits, gloves, face shields and making arrangements for shoot . She captioned the picture. “Thank you @dharmamovies for ensuring a safe environment.”

Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli are also part of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ but no news about them came from the film unit yet.

We wish all the infected persons a speedy recovery!