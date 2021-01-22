Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s wedding: Families leave for Alibaug





A big fat Bollywood wedding of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal is round the corner and families of the bride and the groom and their close friends already left for the wedding venue, Alibaug. The childhood buddies, Natasha and Varun will enter into wedlock on January 24th at the lavish beach resort, ‘The Mansion House’.

Pictures of Varun’s father and producer David Dhawan, mother Laali, brother Rohit and his wife and daughter and his uncle, actor Anil Dhawan and Natasha's mother were spotted reaching The Mansion House.

Earlier, pictures of Varun and Natasha leaving their Mumbai residence for Alibaug did the round on net. Picture of the bride’s wedding trousseau also clicked.

Varun's uncle, actor Anil Dhawan confirms the actor’s wedding, "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it."

Strict Covid-19 has been maintained. All the guests will have to undergo Covid-19 tests at the venue.

Natasha and Varun have known each other from school life and for the actor it was a love at first sight moment in his life. On Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun spoke at length about how he fell for Natasha. “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends,” he had said.

“I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he had added.