Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal’s secret ‘roka’ ceremony picture out





Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are now married couple. After a big fat Punjabi wedding in Alibaug, the newlyweds returned to Mumbai.

After wedding and mehendi ceremony pictures, now the secret roka ceremony pictures of the couple surfaced online. Three pictures from the couple’s roka ceremony circulated on net.

The first one shows Varun and Natasha posing for camera, the second picture showed them holding doing some rituals by holding coconut and the third picture showed them cutting a cake.

While Varun Dhawan was casually dressed, Natasha was seen wearing a heavy embellished saree with matching ornaments and hair open.

Finally, Varun and Natasha’s school love turned into marriage.

From Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, all congratulated the newlyweds. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared an emotional post, he is 'filled with a multitude of emotions and memories'. He wrote, "My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life."

On February 2nd a grand reception is speculated to held in Mumbai but no official announcement has been made yet.