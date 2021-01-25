Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal’s mehendi picture is too cute





Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are officially married now and their pre-wedding and wedding pictures are doing the round on net. The couple had a fun-filled mehendi and sangeet ceremony. The mehendi picture of Varun and Natasha is too cute to handle.

One picture shows the actor kissing his life partner. Another picture shows a solo picture of the bride doing her mehendi.

For the ceremony, the newlywed couple twinned in a white coloured ethnic ensemble.

Namrata Soni, who has done the bride make-up describe in brief about Natasha’s make-up.

“If you're wearing a light coloured outfit, most brides will do a bright lip and nude eyes. Or, if they're playing up the eyes, they'll do the traditional smoky eye,” says her makeup artist Namrata Soni. “But with Natasha, we wanted to play up her almond eye shape by keeping it in focus but being as subtle as possible.” So they planned a look that did just that. “I used colours like bronze and rose gold across her lids and then, using a sable brown eyeliner, I pulled it out into a delicate wing” says Soni.

“The detail on her outfit was so incredible, so I didn't want to create a makeup look that would overwhelm it,” confirmed Soni.

“We did a little contouring on the cheekbones and jawbones just to define the face, and then applied the subtle highlight on the high points of the face,” she said. For the lips, Soni opted for a nude-pink shade. Dalal didn't want to have her hair tied up, so Soni added lots of volume on the crown and added waves that were cinched with white hydrangeas.

“Her makeup was so quick—we were in and out of there in 35 minutes. She's so young so we didn't want to put layers and layers of makeup on her face,” shared Soni. Namrata Soni described the mood of the make-up room. “She's one of the nicest people that I ever have met and has lovely skin, so it was very easy to work on it. Some brides can be stressed, paranoid or tired, but Natasha was the most chilled-out bride I've ever seen”, she concluded.

Varun and Natasha will have a grand reception in Mumbai on February 2 for their Bollywood friends and close ones.



