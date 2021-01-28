Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's cocktail party in Alibaug is incredible





Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had an amazing cocktail party in Alibaug ahead of their dream wedding. The picture of the cocktail party surfaced on net. Varun and Natasha can be seen posing with their families at the bash.

Varun looked dapper in a tuxedo while Natasha Dalal shimmers in a pale pink lehenga.

Two photos circulated on net which showed Natasha and Varun posing with parents Rajesh Dalal and Gauri Dalal joined by Varun's parents David Dhawan and mom Laali Dhawan. The second is a group picture from the party.

The newly married couple is likely to jet off to Turkey for honeymoon but there is no confirmation yet. They might stay at the massive and magnificent Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey.

Varun is overwhelmed with all the love and best wishes he and his new bride received, “The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," the 33-year-old actor wrote.



