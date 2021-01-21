Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to wed at ‘The Mansion House’ in Alibaug





Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot in Alibaug and the venue is disclosed. The longtime couple will enter into wedlock at the exotic beach resort ‘The Mansion House’ in Alibaug. The choice was between the Tropicana Resort & Spa and The Mansion House but the couple went for the latter.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s family will leave for the venue on January 22. On 21st January, ‘Chunni Ceremony’ was held at bride’s house. The groom’s family was invited for the ceremony.

Varun's uncle Anil Dhawan had confirmed the wedding date: "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it."

"I just received an e-invite & I am happy that finally, it's happening. You might see many b-towners heading to Alibaug to attend Davi Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan's Wedding. It's going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities," a source was quoted as saying by the entertainment website.

Natasha and Varun have known each other from school life and for the actor it was a love at first sight moment in his life. On Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun spoke at length about how he fell for Natasha. “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends,” he had said.

“I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he had added.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in ‘Coolie No 1’ alongside Sara Ali Khan, helmed by his father David Dhawan.