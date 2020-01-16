Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to get married in Goa in May





Lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are geared up for summer wedding. The couple will tie the knot in May in Goa.

A producer told the website that Varun and his girlfriend want a wedding in Goa, like his elder brother Rohit. “Apparently, Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer wedding, spanned over a week, with all the events including mehendi, sangeet and reception—and mostly in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort, the way his brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi at Park Hyatt in Goa. A few Bollywood bigwigs have been informed to keep some dates between the second and third week of May for Varun and Natasha’s wedding free, though those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won’t be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun’s wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood!”

Close relatives, friends and dear ones all will be part of the grand wedding.

"Only their closest buddies from the film fraternity will be invited for the Goan shaadi and the lovebirds plan to throw a lavish reception party back in Mumbai for everyone," the source said.

Varun and Natasha are childhood friends and their respective parents are also very happy with their relationship and looking forward to their wedding. "She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She's been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn't photographed then. She's my rock, she's my anchor. She's the stabilising factor in my life. It's pretty much like family," he said.

The ‘Judwaa 2’ commented on the wedding, “The next step is something every individual wants to take at some point, but right now, it’s not on the agenda. It took me a while to get here, it’s a big achievement. It’s also important to enjoy moments. I had this big change happen to me while shooting for ‘October’ in Manali earlier last year. I was surrounded by nature and there weren’t too many people around, so I would often find myself just staring at the sky and relaxing. I’m not the kind of person, who loves nature, but I was so overtaken by the beauty of the moment that I realised that we don’t take time to sit and think about what we want to do; we just end up being robots. Right now, I’m in this Sufi zone, if I may say so. The next 12 months will reflect the mood and the zone I am in.”