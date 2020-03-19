Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to get married in December not May





Due to coronavirus outbreak, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal cancelled May wedding. They have cancelled all their bookings and now their wedding date shifted to mid-December.

"About the location, nothing is fixed. As of now, there is a thought process of shifting the venue back to Thailand. But all that depends on how the Coronavirus spread fizzles out and what is the travel advisory at that time. For now, the families have just postponed the wedding to December 2020," a source tells us.

Hindustan Times quoted a source, “Many of their guests were to fly in from the US and Europe for the do. Also, the couple was hoping to have their nuptials in Delhi, which is currently on a partial lockdown. So, they think it’s best to delay the wedding to later this year.”

Both the couples are supposed to get married around April, May but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the weddings of the couple pushed ahead.

As per earlier report, Varun and Natasha planned for a destination wedding in Thailand, which later got shifted to Jodhpur and then finally to Mumbai. Now they have cancelled their wedding amid coronavirus outbreak. They might go to the initial choice of getting married in Thailand but later this year.

The source added, “The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favour of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the shaadi to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination — Thailand.”

Richa and Ali too cancelled their April wedding in Delhi.

