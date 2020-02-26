Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal on house hunt before wedding





Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal are on house hunt before tying the knot on May 22. It is strongly buzzed that Varun-Natasha have began house hunting and are looking for a suitable apartments to move on post marriage. They are looking for their dream house near Juhu Tara Road. So far, they have checked out houses in Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan’s Prime Beach building in Juhu and also looked for houses at Parineeta and 402 Marina, both in Juhu.

Childhood buddies varun and Natasha are geared up for summer wedding in May in Goa.

A producer told the website that Varun and his girlfriend want a wedding in Goa, like his elder brother Rohit. “Apparently, Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer wedding, spanned over a week, with all the events including mehendi, sangeet and reception—and mostly in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort, the way his brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi at Park Hyatt in Goa. A few Bollywood bigwigs have been informed to keep some dates between the second and third week of May for Varun and Natasha’s wedding free, though those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won’t be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun’s wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood!”

Close relatives, friends and dear ones all will be part of the grand wedding.

"Only their closest buddies from the film fraternity will be invited for the Goan shaadi and the lovebirds plan to throw a lavish reception party back in Mumbai for everyone," the source said.

Varun and Natasha are childhood friends and their respective parents are also very happy with their relationship and looking forward to their wedding. "She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She's been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn't photographed then. She's my rock, she's my anchor. She's the stabilising factor in my life. It's pretty much like family," he said.