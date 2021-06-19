Varun Dhawan gets the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Saturday, 19th June 2021


Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday. The actor shared picture of getting the shot by health worker. He was dressed in a pink polo shirt and light brown pant.

Taking to Instagram, Varun wrote, "#VACCINATED Thank u to the wonderful doctors  Don't be a prick go get the prick."

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal shared a picture with their new pet dog.

"FATHERHOOD. Still haven't been able to name my boy. Help me out," the ‘Badlapur’ actor wrote as the caption. Later, he revealed that they have named him Joey.

On the professional front, Varun will be next seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ with Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller ‘Bhediya’.


